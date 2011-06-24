Erin Burnett's New CNN Show Is Hiring!

Glynnis MacNicol

According to Erin Burnett‘s brand new Twitter feed her new CNN show will begin this fall.

Also, she’s hiring!   This was her first Tweet: “Because we want the best team on earth for our new CNN show. Email [email protected] with resumes.”

Burnett left CNBC at the end of April and two weeks ago CNN announced they had hired Wilson Surratt to be her new EP.

 

