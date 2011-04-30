Erin Burnett Set To Make Move To CNN Official Today - SOURCE

We hear that CNBC’s Erin Burnett is set to make her move to CNN official today.



The NYT reported earlier this week that Burnett has been in talks with CNN and is poised to sign a long term contract there.

According to someone with knowledge of the situation, Burnett has been waiting for CNBC president Mark Hoffman, who has been out of the country, to return so she can inform him of her decision in person.

It’s an interesting move for Burnett. She is currently a star at CNBC and enjoys a devoted following there.

However, while it’s unclear what CNN has in mind for Burnett — dayside? prime time? — this move will certainly offer her both a bigger audience and a wider beat and far more room to grow.

CNBC declined to comment.

