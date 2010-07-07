Erin Burnett To Mark Haines: Are We Really Giving Out Weather Advice Now?

Earlier on CNBC, Mark Haines dished out some advice to stay cool in the midst of the east coast heatwave. Co-anchor Erin Burnett’s reaction?



Burnett: “Are we really giving out this advice?… I’m sorry – I am laughing at ourselves we have to be able to do that.”

Haines: “Well, actually you’re crapping all over our producer, but that’s OK.”

Awkward! Watch the exchange below:



