Erin Burnett To Mark Haines: Are We Really Giving Out Weather Advice Now?

William Wei

Earlier on CNBC, Mark Haines dished out some advice to stay cool in the midst of the east coast heatwave. Co-anchor Erin Burnett’s reaction?

Burnett: “Are we really giving out this advice?… I’m sorry – I am laughing at ourselves we have to be able to do that.”

Haines: “Well, actually you’re crapping all over our producer, but that’s OK.”

Awkward! Watch the exchange below:

