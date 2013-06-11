Erin Brockovich's Mugshot Is Out And It's Shocking

Famous legal activist Erin Brockovich was arrested on Friday in Las Vegas for drunk boating.



TMZ broke the story today of how Brockovich was caught trying to dock her boat at Lake Mead while she had a blood-alcohol content of almost twice the legal limit of .08.

She has since released this statement:

“I apologise for my actions Friday evening. After a day in the sun and with nothing to eat it appears that a couple of drinks had a greater impact than I had realised. It is very important to note that I was not operating the boat in open waters, I was moving it within its own slip. At no time was the boat away from the dock and there was no public safety risk. That being said, I take drunk driving very seriously, this was clearly a big mistake, I know better and I am very sorry.”

TMZ also got hold of her mugshot, and it is not flattering.

Brockovich became a household name after Julia Roberts played her in a movie about her role in the case against the Pacific Gas & Electric Company of California. Here’s what she looks like normally:

