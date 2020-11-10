Erin Brockovich, astronaut Scott Kelly, Captain “Sully” Sullenberger and more are speaking at a free summit to help businesses adapt to the unexpected

Getty Images/ J Pat Carter SafetyCulture’s summit aims to help business leaders develop resilience.

It’s impossible to predict what 2021 could throw at us after the year we’ve all had. Fortunately, Aussie tech giant SafetyCulture is doing their bit to help businesses of all sizes prepare for whatever challenges may lie ahead.

On November 19, the company is presenting their free virtual summit – ‘From Surviving to Thriving‘ – which will bring together the world’s sharpest minds to discuss how operations and business leaders/managers across all sectors can embrace adversity as a catalyst for innovation.

The summit will feature keynote speeches from renowned leaders, including consumer and environmental advocate Erin Brockovich, pilot Captain “Sully” Sullenberger, former iron man John McAvoy and more, who’ll each deliver their unique insight into what it means to face and conquer adversity. Other speakers include Captain Scott Kelly (NASA Astronaut), Craig Tiley (CEO of Tennis Australia) and Darren Winterford (Founder and CEO of EdApp, the award-winning mobile training solution).

Luke Anear, CEO and Founder of SafetyCulture, hopes the event will “inspire people after a difficult 2020”, showcasing how adversity can oftentimes lead to great innovation.

“Due to COVID-19, businesses are experiencing the biggest changes in operations since World War II. It’s time to think differently about standard processes and procedures,” said Anear.

“This event will provide businesses with the opportunity to learn from unique perspectives and individuals who are masters of adaptation. Between them, our speakers have faced emergency landings, outer space, prison, adversaries, and more. Now is the time to draw on diverse experiences after such an unexpected year.”

SafetyCulture has built their reputation over the years as a leader in the space of helping businesses streamline their operations to foster high performing, safer workplaces. Their flagship product iAuditor has noted a 57% increase in users since the pandemic’s Australian peak in the middle of April. The app empowers teams to perform checks, report issues, collect on-the-ground data and communicate fluidly – an essential tool to have on hand in the time of COVID-19.

