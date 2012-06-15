What Was Going On With Erin Burnett's Hair Today?

Erin Burnett began today’s Street Signs with her hair pulled back in a style that reminded us of Chloe Sevigny’s character, Nicolette Grant, on HBO’s Big Love. But something seems to have gone wrong during the show. Because by the end of it, she was back to something closer to her usual hairdo.



Here she is around 2 PM.

But by 3 pm she had dropped it back down to a more familiar style.





(Additional reporting by Henry Blodget and Joe Weisenthal.)

