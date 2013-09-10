We Found The Two Dudes Behind The Epic Erin Andrews Videobomb Seen Around The World

Two guys — one with a beard and the other with dreadlocks — became Internet celebrities last night with their epic photobomb of Erin Andrews during Fox’s postgame NFL coverage.

Today we uncovered their identities thanks to a tipster.

Broc Verschoor (beard) and Hans Hokenson (dreadlocks) and are 25-year-old friends from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Broc is a photographer and Hans is a stay-at-home dad, and they’re both married.

For the past few days they’ve been on an adventure through the northeastern United States. They went to Philadelphia, Boston, and New York on a shoestring budget. They estimate that they spent $US150 each at most, saving money by buying $US3 bus tickets and staying in discount boarding houses.

They planned nothing on the trip and spent their time, in Hans’ words, “Walking around aimlessly until something happened.”

And that’s exactly how they stumbled onto an unsuspecting Erin Andrews in the middle of Times Square.

Hans and Broc were actually in the crowd during Fox’s halftime show on Sunday afternoon, but didn’t stand out. After ducking into a nearby McDonalds for a bathroom break, they noticed that everyone had moved away from the fence where Andrews was broadcasting from.

They waited at the fence for about an hour, and had prime real estate when the postgame show started.

“We didn’t really plan faces or anything, it just kind of happened,” Hans says.

The result was epic:

The two lost each other in the Sunday night Times Square crowd immediately after the videobomb hit the Internet. They were separated for about an hour before Broc was able to charge his phone, find out that he had become Internet famous, and reunite with Hans.

The next morning, they struck again.

On their way out of New York City, they decided to swing by the Today Show, which films near where their bus back to Philadelphia was leaving from.

“We weren’t planning on doing anything in regards to photobombing,” Hans said. “But we went down there and we’re like, ‘Well we already did it last night and it seemed to go pretty well.’ So we just kept doing it over and over again.”

This was the result:

Another:

The lesson here is that you can’t plan a good photobomb, it has to happen naturally.

