Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

It was a crazy week in sports.A former basketball great got the most coverage he’s had in years, a former MLB player got arrested, and our favourite ESPN anchor looked fantastic in Self Magazine.
The former Baltimore Ravens cornerback is broke despite once signing a $55-million contract.
'I live in my parent's home. My parents provide me with my basic living expenses as I do not have the funds to do so,' he wrote in court documents.
Serena flipped out at a chair umpire in her U.S. Open loss to Sam Stosur this week.
She was fined $2,000 after calling the ump a 'hater' and 'unattractive inside.'
He literally lost to Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open final.
He dropped to 0-6 against Novak this year -- a sign that the Serbian might be the player the prevents Rafa from breaking every career Grand Slam record out there.
Sapp got torched on a 99-yard touchdown pass in the Dolphins loss to the New England Patriots on Monday night.
On Tuesday, the Dolphins cut him.
Manny had to retire in shame after again testing positive for steroids this spring.
On Monday, he was further embarrassed after being arrested following an alleged altercation with his wife.
Erin Andrews, ESPN's fittest anchor, took Self Magazine readers through a CrossFit work out in a series of photos.
The photos were awesome and she looked fierce.
After a long, long process, and a delay for some unpaid parking tickets, Ron Artest finally got to officially change his name to Metta World Peace.
Congrats Metta!
Glenn Rice hasn't gotten so much coverage in years.
News came out that he and Sarah Palin had a fling, the world went wild, and Charles Barkley got jealous.
Everyone loves Bill Belichick's A Football Life. And it came out he went to Randy Moss' Halloween party dressed as a pirate, we guess he really is human.
Tom Brady had a record breaking game, throwing for 517 yards. He also told everyone to start drinking early and 'get nice and rowdy.'
