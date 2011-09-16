Erin Andrews Takes You Through A CrossFit Workout

Photo: Self
CrossFit training is the newest trend in the workout world and Self Magazine jumped on it this month in a feature for its readers.And who better to model for the CrossFit pictures than the super-fit ESPN anchor Erin Andrews.
Andrews takes readers through a quick CrossFit work out in a series of fierce photos.
See the whole spread here at SELF >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.