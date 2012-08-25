Erin Andrews Responded Perfectly To A Rude Radio Host

Photo: AP
Erin Andrews is often criticised for just being a pretty face and not knowing much about sports. Because of this, she often gets asked unfair questions or is blatantly made fun of when being interviewed.Andrews called in to a radio show after someone tweeted to her asking if they could try and win a contest.
To Andrews’ surprise her voluntary radio interview turned into her being criticised for her fashion choices. But Andrews’ answers were perfect. Here’s the transcript from The Big Lead:
Mike Missanelli: The dress … I thought maybe the dress was a little bit much to be honest with you, what was your …
Erin Andrews: What do you mean?
MM: I thought it was too glam.
EA: Oh gosh, I disagree with you, but I appreciate you knowing female style … it was a good 105 degrees … Who have you dressed? Actually, what are you wearing right now since you’re such a big stylist over there …
MM: Well I’m not on television …
EA: It is my favourite when people judge … they never really take into account the elements … so hot. Hot, hot, hot
MM: Now let me finish … I do a lot of television…. I put a lot of thoughts into my outfits … the reason I brought this up is because I would have been a phony if I didn’t …
EA: I’m glad I called when you were talking poorly …
MM: No, I wasn’t talking poorly, I was just questioning the thought process and you’ve explained it to me …
[more talk about heat, sweating, etc]
MM: Maybe a little sundress?
EA: But that was a sundress what are you talking about?
MM: That went below the knee … this is not a beef, it’s a fun little discussion …
EA: When you’re styling females, let me know.
MM: I got a pretty good eye, I gotta tell you …
EA: Not really, I gotta say …
[seems like maybe they’re past it all]
EA: Appreciate the sun dress [thought?], guess what, if I had done that, people would have criticised me …
MM: I wouldn’t have … I would have given you a thumbs up!
EA: Well, your opinion matters.
MM: You’re taking a shot at me now?
EA: I wasn’t taking a shot! … I’m not allowed to defend myself? … I’ll [wear] a potato sack next time.
MM: Let me ask you this … last question, the rumour is, are you dating Troy Aikman?
EA: No, are you?
Brava Erin, you definitely won this one.
