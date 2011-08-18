Regis Philbin Called Erin Andrews "One Big Hunk Of Woman" Today

Erin Andrews filled in for Kelly Ripa on Regis and Kelly this morning and Regis gave her a new nickname… “Hunk of a woman.” He also asked “how long” she was, and said she would be a great tight end.



Regis really just kept digging himself deeper.

Andrews responded on Twitter: “Can’t thank @Regis_and_Kelly for allowing me to cohost today & for my new nickname..”Hunk of a Woman”..will it catch on?? Yikes!”

Here’s a clip:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

