5 things Erin Andrews is watching while self-isolating, including a new appreciation for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' following Larry David's hilarious antics at her wedding

Erin Andrews told Insider what she’s currently watching while staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said she’s catching up on TV shows like “Succession” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

Andrews is also loving ESPN’s docuseries “The Last Dance.”

But she has a special place for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” because the show’s star and creator, Larry David, attended her wedding.

Andrews said David was in rare form, wearing a suit jacket with the tag still on because he was considering returning it, and becoming perplexed when someone on the dinner line went to the back of the line to talk to him.

As one of the hosts of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and sideline reporter for Fox during the NFL season, Erin Andrews admits she doesn’t have a lot of time to be up on the latest viewing trends. So being in quarantine has given her and husband, retired NHL star Jarret Stoll, time to catch up on a lot of shows and be in on recent sensations like Netflix’s “Tiger King” and ESPN’s Chicago Bulls docuseries, “The Last Dance.”

Insider talked to Andrews about the shows she’s watching now and how the hilarious experience of having Larry David at her wedding made watching the latest season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” very special.

Here are 5 things to watch while in quarantine, recommended by Erin Andrews:

You can currently watch Andrews and Charissa Thompson (“Fox NFL Kickoff”) Fridays at 10 p.m. ET for Quarantine QnA on FS1’s “Fox Football Now.”

“The Last Dance”

caption Michael Jordan in “The Last Dance.”

The 10-part ESPN docuseries on the 1998 title run by the Chicago Bulls premiered the first two episodes on Sunday, and the sports-obsessed Andrews said she was in her element watching every minute of it.

“It was everything that I wanted and more,” said Andrews, who grew up a Celtics fan.

“Watching that Bulls/Celtics playoffs footage was a big deal for me,” she said. “And looking at the 1998 Bulls, that was a time in my life where I became convinced that covering sports is what I wanted to do for a living. It was really the NBA at its finest.”

“Schitt’s Creek”

caption This one Erin Andrews likes to watch alone.

The comedy created by Dan and Eugene Levy about a wealthy family who lose all their money and have to abandon their pampered lives has become a must-watch over its six seasons, and Andrews has finally jumped on the bandwagon.

“I’m caught up and I freaking love it,” she said, noting that this has been her go-to binge to do on her own when her husband watches “Narcos.” “This entire quarantine has been me saying, ‘Ew, David!'”

“Succession”

caption Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) finds himself in a jam at the end of season one of “Succession.”

A show that both Andrews and her husband are enjoying together is the HBO series that highlights the diabolical Roy family.

“We finally caught up and it’s awesome,” Andrews said.

Andrews said the moment that got them completely sucked into the show was the shocking car accident that Kendall gets into in the finale of season one.

“When that accident happens at Shiv’s wedding we were like, ‘We’re all about this show.'”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

caption Joe Exotic in “Tiger King.”

Andrews couldn’t escape the Netflix sensation, though she tried.

“It was hard for me because I’m very anti animals in captivity,” she said. “My dad is an investigative reporter and did all of these stories on Sea World. We watched the first episode and I didn’t know if I could go on anymore. But it was getting so much hype we just felt we had to finish it. And I’m from Tampa so that whole Carole Baskin storyline blew my mind. I hope it brings up awareness about animals in captivity, but I feel like everyone was obsessed with how crazy it all was.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

caption This Larry David story Erin Andrews tells is pretty, pretty, pretty good.

Andrews said she and her husband are big “Seinfeld” fans, so watching “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is a fun extension of that. But watching “Curb” has become different for the two ever since they got married in 2017. That’s because “Curb” creator and star Larry David was a guest at their wedding. And he made quite an impression.

“He came with one of our friends and the stories we found later of what he was doing has become the greatest part of our wedding,” Andrews said. “Our wedding could literally have been an episode of ‘Curb.'”

Andrews said she and Stoll were married on the top of a big mountain in Montana and it turned out to be a hot day. She was told because it was so sunny that David pulled his suit jacket over his head to block the sun.

“My friend who brought him to the wedding noticed he still had the tag on his jacket when he had it over his head and he told her that was because he was thinking of maybe returning it,” Andrews recalled.

The night before the wedding, Andrews and Stoll had a pre-wedding event that David also attended. And there David also found himself the centre of attention.

“We had a buffet line and a guy in the very front of the line was getting ready to get his food and saw Larry in the back of the line so he walked from the front all the way to the back to talk to him,” Andrews said. “And Larry was like, ‘Were you just at the front of the line? We all want to be where you were, why would you come back here?’ Jarret’s friends said after that they saw Larry take a paper and pencil out and wrote down what happened. Like for a future bit.”

“We just love watching ‘Curb’ now,” she said, ‘because we saw first hand that his behaviour in real life is pretty much how he is on the show.”

