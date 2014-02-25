Erin Andrews Hired As New Host Of 'Dancing With The Stars' After Brooke Burke Fired

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Host Brooke Burke had no idea her contract wouldn’t be renewed when she was fired from the show Friday.

On Friday, “Dancing With The Stars” host Brooke Burke was shocked to find out she had been fired from the ABC reality competition show.

The former “Dancing” winner, who has hosted the show with Tom Bergeron since 2010, Tweeted: “Weird day … Shocking pre-season elimination #DWTS … ME. Tom Bergeron didn’t even read my name. I won’t be returning to the show this season.”

The 42-year-old mother-of-four continued in a statement, “I’ve seen my fair share of shocking eliminations in the ballroom but this one takes the cake. I have enjoyed seven seasons co-hosting ‘DWTS’ but understand the need for change considering the position of the show at this juncture.”

On Sunday, it was revealed that FOX Sports favourite, Erin Andrews, will replace Burke as host.

ABC/’Dancing With The Stars’ Sportscaster Erin Andrews competed on season 10 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ with dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Andrews, 35, competed on season 10 of “Dancing with the Stars” with dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

The move appears to be part of ABC’s attempt to attract younger viewers to the show, as it was also recently announced that the 28-piece band that provides music for the show will be replaced by a small, “electric band” next season.

The shake-up comes less than a month before the fledgling show debuts its 18th season on March 17.

The new cast of the show will be revealed on “Good Morning America” March 4.

