The Erin Andrews Diet: McDonald's, Chick-fil-a, Arby's, And Chipotle

Erin Andrews did a video interview with Marie Claire and shared 10 things you may not know about the famous and beautiful ESPN anchor.



Including that she has a crush on Ryan Reynolds, has no filter, and can do a great Taylor Swift impression.

But the most surprising detail? Andrews said she eats McDonald’s once a week, Arby’s once a week, Chick-fil-a once a week, and Chipotle three times a week. We’d like to know her secret of staying super slim.

Watch the whole video here at MarieClaire.com >>>

