Erin Andrews Is The First Woman To Pitch Reebok's ZigTech Sneakers*

Photo: Boston.com

UPDATE: Click here to see pictures from Andrews’s photo shoot for ZigTech.



EARLIER: The Boston Globe reports that Erin Andrews is the latest celebrity to join Reebok’s ZigTech campaign.

Andrews is a bit of a puzzling pick considering ZigTech’s other representatives, John Wall, Sidney Crosby, Payton Manning, and Chad Ochocinco are top athletes, while Andrews is known for her looks and a stint on “Dancing With The Stars,” but we think she might be more helpful for Reebok’s marketing efforts than any of them.

