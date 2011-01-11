The Busy Lives Of Sideline Reporters

Behind every bench in college football is a white dotted line that only members of the team may cross. It sits about eight feet behind the bench. Stadium security watches it. Student managers watch it. This line is the reason Eamon McAnaney has developed the lean.



It’s the posture perfected by snooping neighbours and old ladies who want to get just a little closer to a conversation of which they are not a part. For McAnaney and the stable of ESPN sideline reporters working the station’s coverage of this year’s bowl season (ESPN is broadcasting 32 games), tiptoeing around these quirky obstacles is an integral part of their job. And it’s a job that most fans don’t even come close to understanding.

