REPORT: Erin Andrews Has A New Boyfriend [UPDATE]

Here they are at a Super Bowl event.

Photo: Getty Images

Erin Andrews, everyone’s favourite ESPN sideline reporter, is dating Gossip Girl actor Chace Crawford, according to Us Weekly.A source told Us Weekly that Andrews and Crawford are “getting to know each other” and have “been on a few dates.”



Andrews was recently linked to Troy Aikman, but that rumour quickly fizzled.

Crawford has a sports connection himself. His sister is Tony Romo’s wife, Candice.

We’ll keep you updated on this budding romance.

UPDATE

Erin Andrew’s publicist, Lewis Kay, is denying the rumour on Twitter. Sad, they make a beautiful couple.



