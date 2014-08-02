How Erin Andrews Became The Most Famous Broadcaster In Sports

This feature is a part of our Most Influential People Behind The Scenes In Sports series.
Erin Andrews has managed to do what only a handful of broadcasters have ever done — leave ESPN and became more popular than ever.
She’s one of the faces of Fox Sports 1. She’s on air during the biggest sporting events of the year. And she continues to expand her list of broadcasting duties beyond sideline reporting.
Everyone, ESPN especially, is trying to find the next Erin Andrews.
When you look back at her career arc, though, you see she had to put it a lot of hard work before she exploded in popularity.
Andrews majored in communications at the University of Florida, and was a member of the Dazzlers dance team.
The Sunshine Network hired her to report on the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2001. After a stint covering Atlanta sports for Turner, she was hired by ESPN as an NHL reporter in 2004.
A year later, she began the job that would make her famous -- sideline reporting for Thursday night college football games on ESPN.
By 2007, the country was taking note. She was chosen as 'America's Sexiest Sportscaster' and she did a GQ photoshoot.
In the summer of 2009, her world got turned upside down after a stalker posted a video of her changing in a hotel room online. She is now active in lobbying for harsher stalking laws.
In order to 'get away' from the incident, Andrews appeared on Dancing With The Stars Season 10 in the spring of 2010.
With her star brighter than ever, she signed a new contract with ESPN in the summer of 2010 that gave her a much bigger presence on ABC and ESPN.
She picked up some Good Morning America duties, and was chosen to the host the first hour of College Gameday on ESPNU every Saturday morning during football season.
But then her break-up with ESPN began to take shape. According to Deadspin, the sideline-reporter job on Monday Night Football was open in the fall of 2011, but ESPN picked Lisa Salters over her.
She left ESPN for Fox in 2012. Her salary is unclear, but ESPN says they made 'an aggressive offer' to keep her.
A year later, she became the most prominent face of Fox Sports 1, the channel that's trying to take down ESPN.
Her star has continued to rise on Fox. She's now on air for huge events like the World Series and Super Bowl.
She also got one of the best interviews in recent sports TV history, when Richard Sherman went ballistic after the NFC title game.
