Erin Andrews Calls Out Google For Showing Her Peephole Video To The World

Erin Andrews’ peephole video and the subsequent trial against her stalker may have faded from public view, but the ESPN reporter is still very much embroiled in the 2009 incident.In an interview with Marie Claire, Andrews says that she endures taunting tweets everyday and confronts the infamous video each time she googles her name.



“I think it’s pretty ironic because Google is promoting a campaign to fight bullying that literally makes you want to cry — it’s called ‘It Gets Better.'” Andrews says, “Yet at the same time, Google is helping people get to my video. I consider that cyberbullying.“

This sentiment gets at issues of the nature and function of the search engine: What does it mean for Google to restrict access to certain pieces of information, however unseemly?

Andrews goes on to detail her futile struggle to rid the Internet of the video.

“I’ve had lawyers send out cease-and-desist letters to websites to take down the video, which they never do.”

In the interview, Andrews also talks about two other initiatives that she’s taken up since the incident: improving hotel security procedures and strengthening stalking legislation.

