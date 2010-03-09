Erin Andrews Bruised During 'Dancing With The Stars' Rehearsal (Pic)

ESPN reporter-turned-Dancing With the Stars contestant Erin Andrews has joined Twitter.



The broadcaster’s first tweet is about her tough (but fun!) practice sessions with professional trainer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. “I thought I would show a shot of my first real bruise from practice with Maks! Having fun!!” she wrote.

Ouch!

You can spot her on the premiere episode on March 22.

Here’s the picture she posted through yfrog:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.