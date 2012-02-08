Erin Andrews And Troy Aikman Could Be The Next Sports Power Couple

It looks like Erin Andrews and Troy Aikman could be sports’ next power couple. Yup, that’s right, the two were seen “locked in a long flirting session” at GQ’s pre-Super Bowl party this weekend, according to The Daily.



A source who was at the party told The Daily:

“The body language suggested there’s an attraction there.”

Andrews isn’t known to be attached to anyone else, and Aikman and his wife divorced last year, so maybe there is something to this flirting sesh.

We hope so.

