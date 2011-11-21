Erin Andrews Got Drenched By A Rogue Gatorade Bath Last Night

Erin Andrews was right in the thick of things after Baylor’s 45-38 upset of Oklahoma last night.



While she was interviewing happy players after the game, she got nailed with a Gatorade bath that was intended for Robert Griffin III.

Such are the trials and tribulations of sideline reporting.

Here’s the video, the drenching comes 30 seconds in (via SportsGrid):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

