Erin Andrews Got Drenched By A Rogue Gatorade Bath Last Night

Erin Andrews was right in the thick of things after Baylor’s 45-38 upset of Oklahoma last night.
While she was interviewing happy players after the game, she got nailed with a Gatorade bath that was intended for Robert Griffin III.
Such are the trials and tribulations of sideline reporting.
Here’s the video, the drenching comes 30 seconds in (via SportsGrid):
