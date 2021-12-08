Erika Jayne made a rare red-carpet appearance with her ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ costars amid her ongoing legal drama

Erika Jayne appeared at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne made a rare red-carpet appearance on Tuesday.

She attended the People’s Choice Awards amid ongoing legal drama involving ex-husband Tom Girardi.

Girardi is accused of embezzling settlement money from widows and orphans of plane crash victims.

Erika Jayne made a rare red-carpet appearance at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards alongside her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (“RHOBH”) castmates on Tuesday, amid her ongoing legal drama involving her ex-husband Tom Girardi.

The “RHOBH” star posed on the red carpet in a bedazzled black dress alongside her castmates Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, who joined the Bravo series — nominated for the reality show of 2021 at the event — for season 11.

The ‘RHOBH’ cast reunited at the People’s Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jayne’s attendance follows more than a year of controversy surrounding legal issues involving her and Girardi, a former lawyer.

Girardi, who Jayne filed for divorce against in November 2020, is accused of embezzling settlement money from former clients. A lawsuit filed that same month, and viewed by Insider, claimed that Girardi had been embezzling money from clients, including the “widows and orphans” of a 2018 plane crash — and the couple were using a “sham” divorce to protect that money.

The 82-year-old ex-lawyer is also the subject of an ongoing bankruptcy case. According to court documents filed in August and obtained by Insider, Girardi’s former law firm, Keese Girardi, owes $US101 ($AU141) million in debt.

Jayne, 50, faced accusations of conspiring with her ex-husband, as Insider has previously reported. In July, a judge ruled that Jayne was liable to pay $US11 ($AU15) million dollars to three of Tom’s former clients after court documents claimed he transferred $US20 ($AU28) million in loans from his firm Girardi Keese to her company EJ Global.

Jayne walked the red carpet with her castmates Lisa Rinna (center) and Kyle Richards (left). Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During filming for the latest season of “RHOBH,” Jayne’s legal drama was introduced as a core issue between the women and led to questioning by fellow castmates, most notably Stracke, about her alleged involvement in the case.

Jayne has denied knowing about the alleged embezzlement, and told her castmates during an “RHOBH” episode that aired on August 18 that she “was kept away from the books.”