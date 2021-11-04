Erika Jayne defends her $14 million American Express credit card bill amid embezzlement accusations

Erika Jayne Bravo

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne defended her $US14 ($AU19) million American Express Bill on last night’s installment of the show’s reunion on Bravo.

She brushed off the massive credit card bill, saying it was amassed over the course of 12 years. The yearly total – which she said was about $US2 ($AU3) million – is “pretty much what we’re doing this year,” pointing to her former co-stars, Page Six reported.

Jayne’s finances were thrown into the public eye amid her legal and financial issues with ex-husband Tom Girardi, whose former law firm is suing the pair and accusing them of embezzling money meant for Girardi’s clients.

According to Page Six, the Bravo star has said that Girardi controlled all of their finances as a couple and that she “gave him every check.”