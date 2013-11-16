Colts Player Rips Off Opponent's Helmet, Head-Butts Him And Doesn't Get Ejected

During the Colts 30-27 victory over the Titans on Thursday night, the Colts managed to get three personal fouls called against them before the second qurter was over.

Perhaps the worst penalty was when Colts linebacker Erik Walden ripped Titans tight-end Delanie Walker’s helmet off and head-butted him. Walden did not get ejected (GIF via Fansided):

After the game Walker said:

“What got him riled up? I was whupping his butt, that’s what happened, and the cat couldn’t take it when he was getting whupped. He got frustrated, and he should have been ejected for what he did. That’s bush league and that’s the type of stuff we don’t need in this league.”

While Walden didn’t get ejected he can probably expect a hefty fine from the NFl. This is exactly what the league doesn’t need going on.

