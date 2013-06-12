How Erik Spoelstra Became The Coach Of The Most Powerful Team In Sports Before He Turned 40

At age 42, Erik Spoelstra is just three wins away from winning his second NBA championship as a head coach.



But how Coach Spo came to lead the powerful Miami Heat is a fascinating tale of determination, luck, and having the right father.

In a profession dominated by former athletes and recycled coaches, Spoelstra defied convention and became an NBA head coach the old fashioned way. That is, he started young, he took advantage of connections, worked hard, and rose up the ranks, one promotion at a time.

