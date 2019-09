There was no rational reason for Tottenham forward Erik Lamela to take a rabona shot — where you sweep one foot behind the other and hit the ball with it — from 20 yards out in the Europa League on Thursday.

But he did, and somehow it ended up in the back of the net.

This has to be the goal of the season so far:





Another angle:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.