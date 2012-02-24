This British MP Headbutted A Rival In The UK Parliament Pub — Then Took A Swing At The Police Arresting Him

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

British MP Eric Joyce has been arrested and suspended from the Labour Party after allegations that he assaulted a rival MP in the UK parliament’s bar, Sky News reports.Police were reportedly called around 11pm last night to the Stranger’s Bar, which is reserved for MPs and their guests.



Politicshome reports that Conservative MP Stuart Andrew had been headbutted and punched by Labour MP Joyce. A witness told the website that Joyce had been lashing out at everyone, and threw drinks over other patrons, complaining that the bar was “full of Tories”.

According to the Telegraph, the fight was over “chairs”. Labour Party whip Phil Wilson tried to intervene in the fight, and was left with blood on his shirt (it is not clear if the blood was his or someone else’s).

After being arrested, according to Sky News, Joyce was taken to a cell within parliament itself, where he is said to have smashed the glass in the cell door.

51-year-old Joyce, an MP for Falkirk, Scotland, has an interesting history. A member of the British armed forces for 20 years, he left the party after his political aspirations (and stern criticism of racism and elitism in the army) conflicted with his duties.

He later resigned from the front bench of Labour politics after he was banned for driving for refusing to take a Breathalyzer test, and last year became the first British MP to claim £200,000 ($314,000) on expenses in a single year.

Parliament today acknowledged the alleged assault but did not discuss it, the BBC reports.

UPDATE: Guido Fawkes reports that Joyce later “took a swing” at the desk sergeant when he was being booked.

