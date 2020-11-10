LeBron James' former team has offered $10,000 for information about the homicide of Ericka Weems, the sister of his best friend

Cleveland19/Getty/VGC Ericka Weems was James’ friend’s sister.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have offered a $US10,000 reward for information into the shooting death of Ericka Weems, the sister of LeBron James’ best friend.

Weems, 37, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head at her home in Akron, Ohio on November 2.

“Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act,” Cavs general manager Koby Altman said.

Weems’ death was ruled a homicide, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have offered a $US10,000 reward for information about the shooting death of Ericka Weems, the sister of LeBron James’ best friend, reports the Akron Beacon Journal.

Weems, 37, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head at her home in Akron, Ohio on November 2. Her death has been ruled a homicide, however there has yet to be any arrests made.

“The entire Cavaliers organisation was terribly saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems’ sister Ericka,”Cavs general manager Koby Altman said in a statement on the team’s website.

“Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka.”

The Cavs’ offer comes after James, who is close with Weems’ younger brother and Cavs employee Brandon, pleaded with his 48 million Twitter followers for information on November 4.

“AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home!” said Akron-born James. “My brother family need answers to why and by whom.

“My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!”

AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️???? — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020

After hearing of his former team’s offer on Monday, James tweeted again, saying: “Salute to the Cavs!”

