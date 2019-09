Photo: Courtesy of Erica Simone

A beautiful 25-year-old Parisian, Erica Simone, took pictures of herself shoveling snow, riding the subway and going through other routines in New York City while naked (via the NY Post).An exhibit of her work opens next month at the Dash Gallery in Tribeca.



See pics here. Not Safe For Work >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.