An AHL Player Suffered A Gruesome Injury When A Skate Cut A Tendon In His Leg

Eric Wellwood, a winger for the Philadelphia Flyer’s AHL team, the Phantoms, underwent surgery Sunday night after a skate cut a tendon in his leg just above the inside of his ankle, according to Phantoms Update.



Wellwood played several games with the Flyers this season before moving down to the Phantoms.

Phantoms head coach Terry Murray did not see Wellwood go down but believes the winger fell and clipped himself with his own skate.

Wellwood’s cut caused damage to tendons and veins, and possibly cut an artery in his calf. He’ll likely undergo another surgery this morning.

Fellow players said Wellwood’s skate filled with blood, and teammate Danny Syvret tweeted this photo of the skate:

@dannysyvert

