NFL agent goes off on Twitter after Chargers fine his client $10,000 for watching daughter dance at halftime

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Eric Weddle will be a free agent this offseason.

Veteran All-Pro safety Eric Weddle appears to have played his last game with the San Diego Chargers.

Weddle’s relationship with the team seems to have a hit a breaking point this week when it was reported that the team fined him $10,000 for “conduct detrimental to the team” during a Week 15 game in San Diego.

The reason for the fine, however, comes across as petty — Weddle stayed on the field at halftime, without permission, to watch his daughter dance as part of a halftime show.

Things got worse when the Chargers then placed Weddle on the injured reserve list, essentially ending his season, then saying players on IR couldn’t fly with the team to Denver for the final game of the season.

Weddle’s agent, David Canter of DEC Management, first disclosed the fine on Twitter before going off on a rant, condemning the Chargers for their actions.

Team has multiple players they aren’t putting on injured reserve that can not play this weekend but have decided to put @weddlesbeard on IR

— DEC Management (@davidcanter) December 28, 2015

Team didn’t announce injured players couldn’t travel to Denver until after putting @weddlesbeard on IR. Said plane is to small. Hysterical

— DEC Management (@davidcanter) December 28, 2015

By the way the team fined @weddlesbeard last week for seeing his daughter perform at halftime but we didn’t disclose it BC were classy

— DEC Management (@davidcanter) December 28, 2015

You can call me every name in the book. What the organisation did and how we have been treated is beyond reproach.

— DEC Management (@davidcanter) December 28, 2015

In a series of replies to Twitter users, Canter then spelled out even more details, like that the Chargers took the $10,000 out of Weddle’s paycheck, that the NFL Players Association is filing a grievance, and that the Chargers will be “at the bottom of the list” when Weddle becomes a free agent this offseason.

Canter also used Twitter to point out the absurdity of the fine.

Nothing more important than this. Especially 0 halftime adjustments in a blowout win at home. Worth the nonsense. pic.twitter.com/splYf7BWUa

— DEC Management (@davidcanter) December 29, 2015

Chargers head coach Mike McCoy confirmed the fine to reporters, saying, “We have a policy here. And a situation took place two weeks ago in our stadium. So yes, we did fine him.”

This is the latest and perhaps final incident in what’s become a broken relationship. Weddle held out of OTAs during the offseason in hopes for a contract extension. The Chargers did not agree to an extension, with Kevin Acee of the San Diego Tribune reporting that the Chargers cited age and mileage as reasons not to extend Weddle. As ESPN points out, Weddle felt disrespected by how the negotiations were handled, and Canter told the Associated Press at the time, “If you do bad things to good people, you deserve to have your dirty laundry aired in the limelight. Eric’s done nothing but give nine years to the Chargers organisation — his heart, his soul, his body.”

Weddle has remained quiet on Twitter, but it’s clear from his agent’s words that he’ll be on a different team next season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.