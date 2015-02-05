A veteran banker was among those who died in the Metro-North train crash

Banker Eric Vandercar was among those who tragically died while riding a Metro North commuter train hit an SUV on the tracks on Tuesday evening in Westchester County, New York. He was 53.

The crash claimed the lives of five train passengers and the driver of the Jeep that was on the tracks. Fifteen others were injured. There were 700 passengers onboard the train.

Vandercar spent 27 years working for Morgan Stanley where he managed the municipal funding, liquidity, credit and lending businesses. He was most recently with a senior managing director in institutional sales and trading at Mesirow Financial, according to his LinkedIn.

“Eric was not only a pillar in our industry, he was a great partner and friend to many. Losing him is a huge loss, personally and professionally. Our entire Mesirow family is hurting and our deepest sympathies are extended to his wife, Jill, and their family,” Mesirow Financial said in a statement to Bloomberg.

He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. He received his MBA with distinction from NYU, according to his bio.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

