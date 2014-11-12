See Inside Eric Trump's Lavish Palm Beach Wedding

Congrats Mr. & Mrs. Eric Trump! #laragetstrumped A photo posted by Clayton Thomas Orrigo (@claytonorrigo) on Nov 11, 2014 at 2:45pm PST

Eric Trump married TV producer Lara Yunaska on Saturday, according to numerous reports.

The ceremony was held on the lawn of the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida where 450 guests gathered to watch Eric and Lara tie the knot.

#CharlieDog has his #wedding game face on! #TwoDaysToGo A photo posted by Lara Lea Yunaska (@larayunaska) on Nov 11, 2014 at 5:52am PST

#maralago #trump #beachclub A photo posted by Dennis Vereten (@dennisvereten) on Nov 11, 2014 at 8:35am PST

The lavish wedding was also a family affair. Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Eric’s mother Ivana Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and more were all there to celebrate the happy couple.

Donald Trump Jr. was the best man for his brother while Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner officiated the wedding, according to the New York Daily News.



Ivanka’s daughter Arabella was even a flower girl, and Lara and Eric’s dog was their ring bearer (while wearing adorable dog cuff links).



Our Flower Girl’s ride to the wedding… #Eric&Lara A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Nov 11, 2014 at 5:51am PST

I mean… This is literally THE cutest thing I’ve ever seen. Puppy cuff links for #charliedog! Best ring bearer ever! Xoxoxoxo @larayunaska @erictrump A photo posted by Katie (@ktwellie) on Nov 11, 2014 at 3:31pm PST

Other famous guests included Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin and radio personality Elvis Duran, according to People.com.

The bride wore two custom Vera Wang wedding gowns, one for the ceremony and another for the reception, People reported.