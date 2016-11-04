Eric Trump said former KKK leader David Duke deserves 'a bullet'

Eric Trump told a Denver radio station on Thursday that former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard and Louisiana Senate candidate “does deserve a bullet.”

Trump’s comments, made on 630 KHOW and later reported by CNN, were made after the host Ross Kaminsky said Duke “desperately deserves a bullet in the head” and suggested that Democrats are unfairly drawing connections between Duke and Donald Trump’s campaign.

“Ross, it’s disgusting and by the way, if I said exactly what you said, I’d get killed for it, but I think I’ll say it anyway: The guy does deserve a bullet. I mean, these aren’t good people. These are horrible people,” Trump said.

He then pivoted back to his father’s presidential campaign: “I commend my father. My father’s the first Republican who’s gone out and said, ‘Listen, what’s happened to the African-American community is horrible, and I’m going to take care of it.”

Trump’s comments follow a debate Duke attended in New Orleans on Wednesday, in which he got into a shouting match with his opponents. Duke compared himself to Donald Trump, repeated his support for the Republican nominee, and said Hillary Clinton “should be getting the electric chair.”

Donald Trump has disavowed both Duke’s support and denounced a recent endorsement by the KKK’s newspaper.

