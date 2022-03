Eric and Lara Trump bought a $3.2 million Florida mansion and remain regulars on Fox News. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

2014: The couple wed at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump Jr. was the best man for his brother while Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, officiated the wedding, according to the New York Daily News . Their dog, Charlie, also served as the ring bearer.

Lara broke both of her wrists in a horseback riding accident a few weeks before the wedding, forcing her to wear casts on both arms.

“I had to get creative with a way to make casts look bridal,” she told People magazine. “Fortunately, my wedding planner, Jennifer Zabinski, and my designer, Preston Bailey, came up with some fabulously bedazzled gloves to try and blend these casts.”