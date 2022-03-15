Eric and Lara Trump bought a $3.2 million Florida mansion and remain regulars on Fox News. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

- Eric and Lara Trump met while out with friends in 2008 and have been married since 2014.
- Lara left her job at Inside Edition to work for President Donald Trump’s campaign.
- They have two children, two dogs, and currently live in Jupiter, Florida.
Lara spotted Eric from across the room and was “immediately intrigued,” she told Ainsley Earhardt in an interview on “Fox & Friends” in 2016.
Lara broke both of her wrists in a horseback riding accident a few weeks before the wedding, forcing her to wear casts on both arms.
“I had to get creative with a way to make casts look bridal,” she told People magazine. “Fortunately, my wedding planner, Jennifer Zabinski, and my designer, Preston Bailey, came up with some fabulously bedazzled gloves to try and blend these casts.”
“It’s official: we are foster failures!!!” Lara wrote on Instagram. “Ben & Charlie are now brothers forever. Welcome to your furever family, Ben! We love you so much!!! Thank you @rescuedogsrocknyc #AdoptDontShop.”
“I wasn’t going to have the time to adequately dedicate to this,” Lara told the North Carolina newspaper Port City Daily in 2016 of her decision to take time off work. “When they’re reporting on your family on the show you work for, it’s a little challenging. We managed to keep everything pretty even-keeled for the duration of this whole thing, but certainly it’s nice to not have to worry about that from day-to-day.”
Giles-Parscale president Brad Parscale told the AP that Lara is an “incredibly talented person with the right experience for us.”
In 2017, she also started producing and hosting the weekly “Real News Update,” which gave updates on the Trump presidency on Facebook.
Eric and Lara’s five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property features two primary bedrooms, a safe room, and a backyard with a pool, kitchen, and a full cabana bath.
“I’m so excited, first of all, to be joining the Fox family,” she said. “I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long. You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like, ‘Maybe we should just give you a key.'”
The Daily Mail reported that Eric accompanied Lara to the Fox News offices during their New York visit. He remains a frequent contributor to the network himself.
Lara paid tribute to Eric with a post of her own.
“Seven years, 2 kids, 2 Presidential campaigns, 1 additional dog, 2 broken wrists, 1 broken collarbone, 1 major move and we’re just getting started…” she wrote. “Happy Anniversary to my partner in it all, @erictrump.”
