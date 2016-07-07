Eric Trump: Ivanka would be a wonderful VP pick

Eric Trump said Thursday that his sister, Ivanka, would be a great person for his father to select as his running mate.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends,” the presumptive Republican nominee’s son was asked for his thoughts on Ivanka’s name being floated by Sen. Bob Corker, the Tennessee senator who had been considered a top potential vice-presidential nominee.

“His best running mate, by the way, would be Ivanka,” Corker told MSNBC Wednesday. “I know that wouldn’t pass muster, probably, but I don’t know that I’ve met a more composed, brilliant, beautiful-in-every-way person.”

Eric Trump concurred.

.@EricTrump: Ivanka certainly has my vote for VP, she’s a machinehttps://t.co/q9oP4gzzWy

— FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) July 7, 2016

“I agree, right?” he said. “She’s got the beautiful looks, right? She’s got — she’s smart. Smart, smart, smart.”

He added: “Hey, she’s certainly got my vote.”

“She 35?” co-host Steve Doocy asked.

“She’ll just be 35,” Eric Trump replied. “Her birthday is at the end of October, so she just makes it by seven or eight days.”

Eric Trump added: “She’s amazing. She’s amazing.”

Trump told Fox News on Wednesday afternoon that his vice-presidential list includes 10 names, several of which haven’t surfaced yet. The pick is expected to be announced sometime next week.

