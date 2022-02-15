Eric Trump says he’ll prove New York attorney general Letitia James is ‘blatantly unethical’ in court showdown Thursday

New York State Attorney General Letitia James. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Eric Trump promises to turn the tables on Letitia James in a virtual court hearing Thursday.

The Trump Organization VP says he has ’81 pages’ that prove New York’s AG is ‘blatantly unethical.’

The pages include videos and tweets in which James vows to be a ‘pain in the ass’ to Donald Trump.

Eric Trump is promising to turn the tables on New York Attorney General Letitia James, saying family lawyers will offer a Manhattan judge 81 pages of evidence showing she is “blatantly unethical.”

Those pages reference times when James vowed to be a “real pain in the ass” to Donald Trump and when she promised of the former president, “He’s going to know my name personally,” Eric Trump said in a tweet Monday night.

“On Thursday, our team will be in front of a New York Judge outlining the blatantly unethical behavior of @TishJames the NY Attorney General,” the tweet said.

Lawyers for the Trumps and the AG’s office are set to fight it out in a virtual hearing Thursday morning before Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron.

James is asking Engoron to compel Donald, Ivanka and Donald Jr. to comply with civil subpoenas for their testimony and documents, including the contents of two dozen file cabinets in the organization’s Trump Tower headquarters, presumed to hold the former president’s personal business files.

When the same judge compelled Eric Trump to testify in October, he invoked his 5th Amendment right against self incrimination more than 500 times during that deposition, the AG has said.

Eric’s tweeted claim — that James is going after Trump personally — has been made before, by Trump himself and his lawyers, who have tried to portray the AG investigation and a related criminal probe by the Manhattan DA’s office as merely a political attack.

“For the last three years, Ms. James has relentlessly targeted former President Donald J. Trump, his family, his companies and his associates because of her dislike of his speech and political views,” Trump attorney Alan Futerfas argued in papers his side filed two weeks ago.

“It is a blatant and obvious attempt to suppress his voice, interfere with his political ambitions and silence the will of millions of voters — a violation of our nation’s most fundamental constitutional rights.”

James’ office has been probing The Trump Organization since shortly after she took office in 2019; throughout her campaign she promised to aggressively investigate the then-president, at one point warning that he “should be scared.”

In one appearance, she promised to “fight back” against “this illegitimate president.”

Trump’s side is also poised to argue on Thursday that the AG already has some five million pages of Trump financial documents in its possession, much of it already turned over by The Trump Organization itself.

“Everything she’s ever asked for by subpoena she has,” Trump attorney Ron Fischetti, who will be appearing at the hearing Thursday, told Insider.

“Except where she’s asked for some things that are so broad it’s just impossible, like every valuation you’ve had on every property for 30 years,” he added.

James has countered that she’s merely following the evidence.

The AG’s office has “uncovered substantial evidence establishing numerous misrepresentations in Mr. Trump’s financial statements provided to banks, insurers and the Internal Revenue Service,” James said in court papers earlier this year.

This week, James continued that argument.

On Monday, she filed still more papers showing that Donald Trump’s own accountants quit last week after questioning “discrepancies” in ten years of those financial statements, which Trump had used in winning hundreds of millions of dollars in development loans.

James has declined to speak about the investigation, referring reporters instead to the office’s public filings. Her office did not respond to Insider’s request for comment Tuesday.