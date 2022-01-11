Eric Trump says the Trump Organization has ‘assembled the best legal, ethical minds’ to thwart the NY attorney general’s ‘3rd rate’ investigation

Eric Trump Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Eric Trump grew animated during a Fox News appearance Monday night.

He sounded off on New York Attorney General Tish James investigating the Trump Organization.

In addition to insulting James, he vowed the civil case will “stop” because of the Trump legal team.

Eric Trump came in hot during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Monday night.

Growing visibly irritated and at times yelling, the Trump Organization’s executive vice president vowed that the family business will prevail over New York Attorney General Tish James’s investigation into potential fraud.

James, who withdrew her bid from the 2022 New York governor’s race to run for reelection in her current post, has been targeting Trump’s business practices along for several years, as has the the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

“It violates the constitution,” Eric Trump said of the investigation without explaining how.

“And literally you have the entire district attorney’s office, the entire attorney general’s office trying to look into every aspect of my father’s life to see if they can find or manufacture a comma that was out of place to try and get him because they know he’s been the most influential politician in, frankly, probably the last 100 years in this country, and they know they can’t stop him in Washington, DC, so they have to attack him at home, and they have to attack his family, and it’s disgusting,” Trump added.

“And it’s going to stop,” he continued, “it’s going to stop because, frankly, we’ve assembled the best legal, ethical minds and we’re going to sue her for this abuse of power.”

Former President Donald Trump has struggled to maintain a disciplined legal team in recent years, landing in embarrassing situations that have ranged from Rudy Giuliani’s Four Seasons Landscaping press conference to failing to win any of the 40-plus lawsuits his campaign filed to dispute the 2020 election results.

James has defended her legal actions against both the Trump administration and Trump Organization when criticized in the past either by the former president or members of his family.

“My office remains committed to enforcing the law and holding accountable those who abuse their authority — no matter how powerful,” James previously said in a statement to Insider.

Going beyond calling the New York civil suit unconstitutional, Eric Trump compared the investigation to authoritarian regimes in Russia and Venezuela.

“This is what you’d expect from Russia,” Trump said. “This is what you’d expect from Venezuela. This is third rate stuff.”