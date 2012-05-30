EXCLUSIVE: Stunning New Pictures From Inside North Korea

Photo: testroete.com

In September of last year, graphic artist Eric Testroete and his girlfriend spent nine days as tourists in North Korea. They went back in February for Kim Jong Il’s birthday.Testroete said he was always fascinated by the thought of going into such a restricted country and booked a trip through a travel agency.



Even though he was well-aware of the extent of government control and poverty, many images still shocked him.

Testroete shared exclusive images from his visit and described what was happening in his own words.

