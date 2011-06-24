Skateboard Icon And Founder Of Thrasher Magazine Shoots Himself In Front Of Police Station

Sad news.



Skateboarding icon and co-founder of the magazine Thrasher, Eric Swenson, shot and killed himself Monday in front of a Mission police station in San Francisco. He was 64.

The San Francisco Chronicle’s report doesn’t provide any further details about the death.

Thrasher’s website has posted the following statement.

People talk, but seldom act. Eric Swenson got things done. Never one to clamor for the spotlight, he preferred the hard work, orchestrating the show from behind the scenes. It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of a dear friend and one of our founders. His mark on skateboarding is extraordinary. Without him there would be no Thrasher Magazine, Independent trucks, or Spitfire wheels, to name a few. He leaves behind his wife Linda and sister Rebekah, along with a tremendous number of admirers.

