WATCH: Brother On Brother Violence - Eric Staal Crushes Marc Staal

The Staal brothers have enjoyed a friendly rivalry throughout their NHL careers, but they have shown no more animosity towards each other than Eric’s razzing of his brother at this year’s All-Star Fantasy Draft.



That is, until last night. During the Rangers 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes, Eric took the opportunity to line his brother up and deliver a huge hit. Marc left the game shortly thereafter, but the Rangers say the hit wasn’t the cause of his injury.

Take a look at the Staal on Staal violence:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.