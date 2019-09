Gloomy investor Eric Sprott argues that banks remain extremely leveraged — especially Canadian banks! — and that with regulators now looking to make up for the bailout, it’s a particularly bad time to be investing in banks, a la John Paulson. (via PragCap)



Sprott—Don-t-bank-on-Banks –

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.