SHOTS FIRED: Eric Sprott Says Jamie Dimon's Criticism Reflects An "Inability To Acknowledge" The Banking Crisis

Canadian money manager Eric Sprott sent a letter to the Globe and Mail defending Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, who recently got into a fight with Jamie Dimon.



Dimon exploded at Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of Canada, when Carney called for more regulation at an IMF conference.

Now Mark Carney has a new man in his pro-regulation corner, billionaire money manager Eric Sprott.

Sprott just wrote a letter to the Globe and Mail. (Emphasis added.)

The letter in full:

Re: Bankers, regulators square off amid turmoil

Dear Sir,

I wish to express my firm support for Mark Carney’s recent financial regulation speech in Washington. Despite Mr. Dimon’s alleged criticism of Mr. Carney’s remarks, the fact remains that we would not be in the present situation today were it not for the excessive overleverage and flagrant misappropriation of capital undertaken by the world’s largest banking corporations.

It has been our view for many years that the world’s largest banks are operating with leverage ratios of over 20-to-1. We are now in an environment where all financial assets, including currencies, can change 5-10% in a single week (many change by that percentage in a single day – see the Swiss Franc’s 9.5% depreciation against the US dollar on September 6th, 2011). With volatility of that magnitude, the practice of maintaining such leverage is not only imprudent, it is irresponsible.

We have long maintained that all banks should make stronger efforts to bolster their capital reserves. It should not be the responsibility of government to rescue these corporations if they continue to make the same mistakes, and engage in the same risks, year after year. In that vein, we must also question why banks were allowed to reinstate their dividends so quickly after the 2008 crisis. In France, for example, where French banks are currently experiencing deposit withdrawals, one wonders how much stronger they would be today had they initiated a more prudent recapitalization policy.

In our opinion, the current economic crisis is still, at its heart, a banking crisis. Mr. Dimon’s alleged criticism reflects his inability to acknowledge this. Banking regulation is a wholly crucial issue and we stand behind Mr. Carney’s attempts to address it.

Yours sincerely,

Eric Sprott, FCA

Sprott Asset Management LP

200 Bay Street, Suite 2700

See also: INTERNET SCHMINTERNET: These Old Media Titans Are Still Ridiculously Rich >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.