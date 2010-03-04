Eric Sprott Has Purchased Nearly 9 Tonnes Of Gold Bullion This Week

(This guest post originally appeared at the author’s blog)



The Sprott Physical Bullion Trust (PHYS) is now holding 286,870 ounces of gold, with a market value of $327,003,510. The estimated net proceeds of their IPO are approximately $390,000,000, possibly higher depending on total fees for the IPO and initial bullion purchases.

They have now purchased 8.923 tonnes of gold bullion since last Friday (at 32,150.746 Troy ounces per metric tonne).

The total units outstanding are 40,000,000 for a Net Asset Value of 9.50 including cash and bullion. With the price of the Trust closing at 9.96 today, it is at about 4.85% premium according to their website.

By way of comparison, the Central Gold Trust (GTU) closed at a premium of 8.2%. This is on the high side, reflecting gold’s recent run higher, and a flight to safety over recent concerns regarding sovereign debt. Gold has reached record prices in the euro and the British pound.

It will be interesting if we can see identify the drawdowns in the inventories that sourced this gold, wherever they may be. There are those who contend that the supply is coming from the unallocated inventories of bullion banks who are engaging in a kind of ‘fractional reserve’ gold selling to their customers.

If Your Gold Is at an LBMA Bank, You May Be Just an Unsecured Creditor by Adrian Douglas.

Let’s see if the price of spot holds its levels after this unusual level of bullion purchasing in what is reputed to be a tight market.

Read more market commentary at Jesse’s Café Américain >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.