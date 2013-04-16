Eric Schmidt's Strange But Beautiful Tugboat/Yacht Could Be Yours For Just ~$4 Million

A Google-watching reader writes us:



After languishing on the market, the price of Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt’s Lone Ranger expedition yacht was cut from $20,000,000 to a mere $14,000,000 (sales brochure).

Still no takers for the vessel, so the former pride of the Schmidt Ocean Institute — which can travel an amazing 31,000 miles at 12 knots thanks to a fuel capacity of 1.3 million litres — will be auctioned “as is” on April 20th at the Antibes Yacht Show, with bid estimates ranging from EUR 3 million to EUR 10 million.

‘Lone Ranger and her truly astonishing story will appeal to a new generation of luxury yacht owner,’ the sales brochure notes.

‘The yacht epitomises low key luxury, but most importantly offers the ideal platform for anyone wanting to explore the farthest flung corners of the world with their family.’

