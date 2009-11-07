Eric Schmidt: We Didn't Buy The NYT Because We Stink At Doing Content

Eric Schmidt sits down with Neil Cavuto in a rather entertaining interview. Here’s the what they talk about:



Who’s going to pay for our escalating health care costs?

Twitter and Facebook users love Google, so he loves them

Schmidt admits that Google can’t — and shouldn’t — waste its time making content. It should just build better platforms and help with monetization.

Did Barack ask him to join the cabinet? Seems like he did, but Schmidt declined.

He thinks that the government spending is a touch high.

