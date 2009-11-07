Eric Schmidt: We Didn't Buy The NYT Because We Stink At Doing Content

Eric Schmidt sits down with Neil Cavuto in a rather entertaining interview. Here’s the what they talk about:
- Who’s going to pay for our escalating health care costs?
- Twitter and Facebook users love Google, so he loves them
- Schmidt admits that Google can’t — and shouldn’t — waste its time making content. It should just build better platforms and help with monetization.
- Did Barack ask him to join the cabinet? Seems like he did, but Schmidt declined.
- He thinks that the government spending is a touch high.
