Eric Schmidt: We Didn't Buy The NYT Because We Stink At Doing Content

Jay Yarow

Eric Schmidt sits down with Neil Cavuto in a rather entertaining interview. Here’s the what they talk about:

  • Who’s going to pay for our escalating health care costs?
  • Twitter and Facebook users love Google, so he loves them
  • Schmidt admits that Google can’t — and shouldn’t — waste its time making content. It should just build better platforms and help with monetization.
  • Did Barack ask him to join the cabinet? Seems like he did, but Schmidt declined.
  • He thinks that the government spending is a touch high.

