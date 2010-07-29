Eric Schmidt: We Could Get $10 Billion Annually From Android

Photo: Associated Press

Just because Google gives away its Android operating system, doesn’t mean it’s not going to be a big business, says Eric Schmidt.In an interview with the WSJ, he says he thinks it can be a $10 billion business:



WSJ: He also said Google is positioning itself to earn $10 billion or more per year in the mobile device business, thanks to its Android operating system…

“If we have a billion people using Android, you think we can’t make money from that?” Schmidt asked rhetorically. All it would take, he said, is $10 per user per year. Among other things, Google might earn such sums from selling access to digital content from newspapers.

