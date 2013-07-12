Google Chairman Caught Using Motorola's Next New Smartphone In The Wild

Google chairman Eric Schmidt is at Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley conference this week, along with a bunch of other tech and media bigshots.



A Reuters photographer caught Schmidt using the Moto X, the upcoming smartphone from Google-owned Motorola. Motorola hasn’t officially unveiled the Moto X yet, but has been teasing it like crazy over the last few months.

The phone will reportedly let you customise it with colours and laser engravings before purchase. Other reports have said it’ll be available on all four major US carriers this fall.

But this is the clearest look yet we’ve had of the Moto X. Take a look:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.