Eric Schmidt Has Unveiled Plans For Google's Crackdown On Child Porn

wrote an op-ed in the Daily Mail this weekend, outlining changes being made to Google’s search function in order to block child pornography.

Google has lots of plans to help fix this problem, notably, using humans to review each image to confirm the difference between abuse and what Schmidt called “innocent pictures of kids at bath time.”

Schmidt writes:

We’ve fine tuned Google Search to prevent links to child sexual abuse material from appearing in our results. While no algorithm is perfect — and Google cannot prevent pedophiles adding new images to the web — these changes have cleaned up the results for over 100,000 queries that might be related to the sexual abuse of kids.

Google will roll out changes on a global level in 150 different languages.

